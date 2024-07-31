Our first update is here!🎆

Hello!

☝️

Since released VAL got a lot of suggestion from players. we're glad that at least we got your attention.

We're working hard to add all the main features the game needed as fast as we can. For two months with a lot of coffee☕ we're ready to push our first update up for you guys!!

in this 1.1 Version here are the list of features that we add in to the game!

😊

New Features

Map compass system - map compass to help player find the extraction area easily.

Trading system - player can now trading with NPC on the market menu.

Quest system - 10 Quests for the beginning!

Injury system - We add burning to the game now beware the fire!🔥

Level system - Level system for player ID.

Character

New character update to the game!🙋‍♂️

More Items ⚒️

New armor

New Gun

New medicine

and more!

Features change🔧

Change match time from 15 mins >>> 25 mins.

You can now join other session if the match is not down to 15 mins left.

Now for the next milestone!💎

Modding system - modding gun to suit your personal style.

Crafting system - materials found in-game can craft to useful staff.

Passive skill system - Passive skill to help out in gameplay.

Base hideout system - Improve hideout for health system.

- Improve hideout for health system. add 50 items more!

We are hoping to see your response in the future. to guide and point out the good and bad in VAL. And we are promises to keep improve VAL to the better state.

Until that day, See you soon 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️