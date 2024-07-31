 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Stars update for 31 July 2024

1.8.2 "Gateway" [31.07.24]

Share · View all patches · Build 15207079 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Fix: Combat -> Min range on turrets often freezes battles indefinitely [ships automatically moving towards targets results in no shots being fired].
  • Fix: Combat -> All projectiles are not visible in combat (outside ship builder).
  • Fix: Saving system -> Saving sometimes corrupts for the yearly auto save (race condition).

Improve

  • Combat -> When a turret exceeds min range, its damage is halved, instead of 0.

Note

  • Laser turrets visuals don't currently work, but all other turret projectiles should now appear as expected.

https://wiki.newstarsgame.com/Update_1.8.X#1.8.2

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2231271
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2231273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link