1.8.2 "Gateway" [31.07.24]

Fixed
- Fix: Combat -> Min range on turrets often freezes battles indefinitely [ships automatically moving towards targets results in no shots being fired].
- Fix: Combat -> All projectiles are not visible in combat (outside ship builder).
- Fix: Saving system -> Saving sometimes corrupts for the yearly auto save (race condition).
Improve
- Combat -> When a turret exceeds min range, its damage is halved, instead of 0.
Note
- Laser turrets visuals don't currently work, but all other turret projectiles should now appear as expected.
https://wiki.newstarsgame.com/Update_1.8.X#1.8.2
