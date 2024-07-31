 Skip to content

CYCO update for 31 July 2024

SHADOWBOXING.UPDATE.002

31 July 2024

Somewhat of a minor update but important stability fixes and improvements from the main branch are included, will have a more beefy update on Thursday.

  • Improved main menu blur
  • Changed default gamepad 'Focus' input from Right Shoulder to Right Stick Click
  • Fixed AI Combat Button UI hover not working for gamepad.
  • Fixed scrolling on gamepad for INFO UI page
  • Reordered INFO UI page to be more clear
  • Improved Toggle Button UI element
  • Improved Button UI element
  • All Scrollable UI pages now start from the top when opening
  • Changed default AI behavior to passive for demo version of game

