SHADOWBOXING.UPDATE.002

Somewhat of a minor update but important stability fixes and improvements from the main branch are included, will have a more beefy update on Thursday.
- Improved main menu blur
- Changed default gamepad 'Focus' input from Right Shoulder to Right Stick Click
- Fixed AI Combat Button UI hover not working for gamepad.
- Fixed scrolling on gamepad for INFO UI page
- Reordered INFO UI page to be more clear
- Improved Toggle Button UI element
- Improved Button UI element
- All Scrollable UI pages now start from the top when opening
- Changed default AI behavior to passive for demo version of game
