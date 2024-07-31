SHADOWBOXING.UPDATE.002

Somewhat of a minor update but important stability fixes and improvements from the main branch are included, will have a more beefy update on Thursday.

Improved main menu blur

Changed default gamepad 'Focus' input from Right Shoulder to Right Stick Click

Fixed AI Combat Button UI hover not working for gamepad.

Fixed scrolling on gamepad for INFO UI page

Reordered INFO UI page to be more clear

Improved Toggle Button UI element

Improved Button UI element

All Scrollable UI pages now start from the top when opening

Changed default AI behavior to passive for demo version of game