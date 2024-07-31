Share · View all patches · Build 15206981 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for July 30th, 2024, detailing all the changes that have happened since July 22nd, 2024. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

August 2024 Condo Contest (Sci-Fi)

Hey everyone!

The theme of this month's contest is Sci-Fi!

So, think alien invaders, spaceships, laboratories, robots, high-tech cities, or anything else like that that reasonably fits the theme!

Your submission can be a regular Condo or a Workshop Game World Map. The submission should be something that was made after the contest was announced.

Winner will take home 2,000,000 units!

The submission period ends on September 2nd, 2024 at 11:59 PM CT.

Be sure to look at the prizes and follow the rules here.

Minigolf

macdguy worked on a mutator that adds collision to the Minigolf balls.

Minigolf: Collision Mutator

SDNL

macdguy worked on adding outlines to players to help with visbility, as well as mutator support.

SDNL: Mutators

Players can now select different mutators / settings in SDNL (will also be in other game worlds in the future).

SDNL: Player Outlines

Virus: Theme Park

Johanna continued working on the Virus map, Theme Park.

Virus: Theme Park











Virus: Theme Park Ice Cream Van WIP

Miscellany

Joshua worked on getting the Workshop Skeleton V3 ready for release.

Lifeless continued working on the Minigolf map, "Dino Drive".

macdguy worked on fixes for the Minigolf Map Maker, had a breakthrough with adding VR support, fixed some issues with SDNL, and finished Virus Horde Mode.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on the Minigolf map, "Dino Drive".

Sketchman worked on bug and crash fixes.

Wheezwer worked on a demo map made using the Minigolf Map Maker to demonstrate it's capability and flexibility.

Minigolf: Dino Drive Props

These will be future furniture sets.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since July 22nd, 2024 at PixelTail Games.

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

If you like our game and want to support development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2792910/Tower_Unite__Supporter_Pack

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/announcements/weekly-dev-logs/65

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games