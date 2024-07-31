Update 1.0.0

After several months in Early Access

I've fixed a lot of bugs, gathered a lot of information

I appreciate the support received, I announce version 1.0.0 is the base version that I was thinking about for a long time. The gameplay is solid and balanced, now I can focus on adding free content based on updates. More units, more factions and more maps, for that reason I no longer consider the game as Early Access, I consider it a pretty solid base game, I will make sure that in the next months a lot more content will arrive.