Version 1.0.10

Tower of Destiny room tweaks:
- Stand Your Ground: Added two more monsters to act as a hint for the following room without affecting the solution
Mechanic changes:
- Waypoint travel out of uncleared rooms is now permitted on turn 0
- Fixed poison trail getting removed when a flying snake carries a push block above it
- Fixed an edge case where a push block could float on top of an angry eye beam for a turn
- Player attacks can now only destroy one thing at a time. If multiple attackables would have overlapped at the attacked position, everything beyond the first one is ignored.
- Monster stacking is now officially supported behavior, with several edge cases cleaned up; most notably, bomb bugs, flying snakes, and slugs will no longer phase through each other vertically.
- Toggle switch now erases poison trail (may have been impossible to intersect previously, but is now possible with stacking)
- Overlapping entity carry limit increased from 8 to 100
Bugfix:
- Fixed "Rooms by clear order" graph on win game screen showing the wrong set of rooms sometimes
- Fixed incorrect window size at startup on some displays with an aspect ratio narrower than 16:9
- Restarting a replay no longer resets playback speed
- Fixed a crash that occurred when interacting with file dialogs on Linux
Interface:
- Added an indicator on the world map for rooms that have been modified after having been solved, to mark potentially-changed puzzles for easy revisiting
- The world map can now be opened from within the waypoint menu, and selecting a room with a waypoint on the map will scroll to that location in the waypoint menu
- For rooms with multiple waypoints, waypoint menu now shows only one row per room, with a horizontally-scrolling selection for waypoints at different positions
- Waypoint menu now shows coordinates of the waypoint within the room
- Waypoint menu now shows a one-way warning for waypoints that can't be immediately returned from
- Ladders that can't be immediately returned from in the corresponding room now show a warning icon
- When opening the journal, if a top-level category has a new entry, that category will now be selected by default
- Adjacent rooms separated by pit/sky/space are now made visible on the map
- The pause button (default P on keyboard) can now be used to open the pause menu while previewing a room, allowing easier access to the restore/replay menu without having to go through "Choose room on map" every time
- Added constant-speed replay playback mode
Graphical:
- Fixed glowing hot coals incorrectly showing up over some rounded tile corners
- Fixed incorrect visual state of objects on top of monster gates in cleared rooms, during room preview and momentarily during room transition
- Added transitional tile graphics between pit and space, similar to existing fade from pit to sky
- Cattails now have their own overlay sprite instead of sharing one with tall grass
- Overlays for cattails, tall grass, and curtains are now anchored to their tiles instead of moving with the entities under them, and now exist both while entering and exiting the tile with the overlay
- Ladders and toggle switches now show grass/cattails/curtains overlays
- Signpost unread notification is now visible when signpost is inside curtains
- Fixed multiple sprite layering issues, particularly around opening and closing toggle doors or monsters gates
- All visual effects and ongoing animations are now interrupted on undo and redo
- Mouseover wire highlights now show the same route for both ends of the mechanism
- Tweaked replay playback control button graphics; the play/pause button (now play/pause/constant speed) now shows what the next mode will be when clicked instead of the current mode
Audio:
- Reduced volume of trapdoor over ice drop sound
- Reverted to previous audio latency settings on Linux to fix playback issues
Editor:
- Added stack editor tool, allowing arbitrary stacks of stackable entities to be pre-placed in a room. Note: Worlds using this feature will not function correctly in earlier versions of the game.
- Edit tools now show the key shortcut that switches to them in their tooltips
- Ladders that point toward nonexistent rooms now show a warning icon
- Fixed draw order issues
- Added an option to test inventory menu (now named "Set Test Parameters") to automatically activate all waypoints in the current room or in the world during room testing
- Player start position preview when preparing to test a room now respects elevation and draw order
- Toggle switch can now coexist with tall grass, cattails, and curtains
- Appearance of objects inside tall grass, cattails, and curtains in the editor now matches in-game appearance
- Disallowed overlaps with player start position can no longer be created by moving selected tiles
