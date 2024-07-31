[BETA] Rescue Operations: Part 1 | Patch #11

Hi all,

Patch 11 marks the new mode which will be my priority, Arcade! Arcade overall will consist of various minigames. However, with this, comes a lot of testing that will need doing before being marked as complete! Each gamemode will require fresh and different movement mechanics, camera control and core changes. Not only will this cause bugs, but also take longer for updates as this is all new to me and a learning experience. Below, I'll explain more of what this means for Rocky Mayhem.

For each full numbered patch, will come a brand new mode to Arcade. For Patch 11, this is Rescue Operations. The first patch for each mode will feature early playtest levels, with barebone features and repeated maps. The purpose of this is to test if the gameplay has potential to be fun, or if it should be scrapped. This also allows me to test different ways of executing the new modes.

For every new map, change, or rework, the patch numbers will be in decimal numbers. So for example, Patch 11.1 will feature new changes or maps for Rescue Operations, so on. It'll make more sense as modes come out. Once I'm done with Rescue Operations and I'm satisfied with the content, there will be an announcement for it's completion and we will move onto Patch 12, which will be an entirely new mode. I hope this will make sense eventually!

New Mode: Rescue Operations

Featured in: Arcade

Taking the role as a Space Ambulance for the Ship Rescue and Recovery Service (SRRS), your duty is to locate and charge up powerless drilling ships and their pilots from the depths of planets. Do you have what it takes to be a rescue operator?

Patch Notes (EXCLUSIVE TO ARCADE)

New

New Map: Small Mine

New Ability: Scanner [Right Click]

New Ability: Marker [Left Click]

3 Levels: Small Mine, Different Locations

Changes