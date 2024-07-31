 Skip to content

Strike Team Delta update for 31 July 2024

Bug Fix

Last edited 31 July 2024 – 01:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Where'd my gun go?

Fixed a bug where new players would have no gun if they did not set it in the weapon customisation screen.

