Patch 0.1.1

Hello everyone, I want to express my gratitude for your support and release an important update for the game.

This patch is primarily aimed at optimizing the game and addressing critical issues.

After conducting a detailed profiling of the game, weak points in optimization were identified, resulting in a 35% performance increase (on my hardware; the performance improvement on your hardware may vary).

Texture limitations have been removed, which may help those experiencing blurry textures.

The graphics API has been changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11 to improve optimization and hopefully eliminate crashes and invisible landscapes.

Tanned leather is now the only type in the tanner's workstation; you can exchange old leather for the correct type by placing it in the dismantling table.

Those who did not receive the bonus ring for Early Access can now purchase it for 2 coins from Vladuni.

Added the ability to disable camera shake.

Fixed a bug where experience could not be gained or quests completed after killing enemies with periodic damage types like burning or bleeding.

The respawn time for cucumbers and eggplants is now 30 minutes. Bug fixed.

Chests built near walls can now be opened.

Music settings now affect the battle theme.

The long name of the skill stone has been fixed.

Culinary mushrooms no longer spoil.

The scroll for the shield buff now provides the correct buff.

Fixed a bug where the inventory would remain open during dialogues.

Fixed the floating bridge over the river.

-Reduced stamina consumption while running.

-The alchemical requirements for the anti-undead oil have been changed from silver dust to dead man's ashes.

The bug with disappearing inventory has likely been fixed; at least one cause has been addressed (now the game pauses during quick loading).

Arrows can be placed on the action bar to see their quantity.

Added cloud saves (need to test how they work).

Improved periodic damage balance; it now adapts to enemy resistances. The bear can no longer be easily killed with a burning scroll.

Fixed a bug where there were almost no sounds underwater, not even ambient noise.

Ground green mushroom is no longer needed; instead, a whole mushroom is required.

Removed empty space in the journal after Slavoy's quest.

Undead ash no longer weighs half a kilogram.

Fixed the description and icon of the secret hammer.

Removed the tree from the stone.

To close the menu after saving, click LMB anywhere and then press Esc.

Enjoy the game, and don't forget to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/BQzDvMYuXJ