Patch 0.1.1

Hello everyone, I want to express my gratitude for your support and release an important update for the game.
This patch is primarily aimed at optimizing the game and addressing critical issues.
- After conducting a detailed profiling of the game, weak points in optimization were identified, resulting in a 35% performance increase (on my hardware; the performance improvement on your hardware may vary).
- Texture limitations have been removed, which may help those experiencing blurry textures.
- The graphics API has been changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11 to improve optimization and hopefully eliminate crashes and invisible landscapes.
- Tanned leather is now the only type in the tanner's workstation; you can exchange old leather for the correct type by placing it in the dismantling table.
- Those who did not receive the bonus ring for Early Access can now purchase it for 2 coins from Vladuni.
- Added the ability to disable camera shake.
- Fixed a bug where experience could not be gained or quests completed after killing enemies with periodic damage types like burning or bleeding.
- The respawn time for cucumbers and eggplants is now 30 minutes. Bug fixed.
- Chests built near walls can now be opened.
- Music settings now affect the battle theme.
- The long name of the skill stone has been fixed.
- Culinary mushrooms no longer spoil.
- The scroll for the shield buff now provides the correct buff.
- Fixed a bug where the inventory would remain open during dialogues.
- Fixed the floating bridge over the river.
-Reduced stamina consumption while running.
-The alchemical requirements for the anti-undead oil have been changed from silver dust to dead man's ashes.
- The bug with disappearing inventory has likely been fixed; at least one cause has been addressed (now the game pauses during quick loading).
- Arrows can be placed on the action bar to see their quantity.
- Added cloud saves (need to test how they work).
- Improved periodic damage balance; it now adapts to enemy resistances. The bear can no longer be easily killed with a burning scroll.
- Fixed a bug where there were almost no sounds underwater, not even ambient noise.
- Ground green mushroom is no longer needed; instead, a whole mushroom is required.
- Removed empty space in the journal after Slavoy's quest.
- Undead ash no longer weighs half a kilogram.
- Fixed the description and icon of the secret hammer.
- Removed the tree from the stone.
- To close the menu after saving, click LMB anywhere and then press Esc.
Enjoy the game
