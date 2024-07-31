 Skip to content

Древние Русы update for 31 July 2024

Patch 0.1.1

Patch 0.1.1 · Build 15206175 · Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I want to express my gratitude for your support and release an important update for the game.

This patch is primarily aimed at optimizing the game and addressing critical issues.

  • After conducting a detailed profiling of the game, weak points in optimization were identified, resulting in a 35% performance increase (on my hardware; the performance improvement on your hardware may vary).
  • Texture limitations have been removed, which may help those experiencing blurry textures.
  • The graphics API has been changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11 to improve optimization and hopefully eliminate crashes and invisible landscapes.
  • Tanned leather is now the only type in the tanner's workstation; you can exchange old leather for the correct type by placing it in the dismantling table.
  • Those who did not receive the bonus ring for Early Access can now purchase it for 2 coins from Vladuni.
  • Added the ability to disable camera shake.
  • Fixed a bug where experience could not be gained or quests completed after killing enemies with periodic damage types like burning or bleeding.
  • The respawn time for cucumbers and eggplants is now 30 minutes. Bug fixed.
  • Chests built near walls can now be opened.
  • Music settings now affect the battle theme.
  • The long name of the skill stone has been fixed.
  • Culinary mushrooms no longer spoil.
  • The scroll for the shield buff now provides the correct buff.
  • Fixed a bug where the inventory would remain open during dialogues.
  • Fixed the floating bridge over the river.
    -Reduced stamina consumption while running.
    -The alchemical requirements for the anti-undead oil have been changed from silver dust to dead man's ashes.
  • The bug with disappearing inventory has likely been fixed; at least one cause has been addressed (now the game pauses during quick loading).
  • Arrows can be placed on the action bar to see their quantity.
  • Added cloud saves (need to test how they work).
  • Improved periodic damage balance; it now adapts to enemy resistances. The bear can no longer be easily killed with a burning scroll.
  • Fixed a bug where there were almost no sounds underwater, not even ambient noise.
  • Ground green mushroom is no longer needed; instead, a whole mushroom is required.
  • Removed empty space in the journal after Slavoy's quest.
  • Undead ash no longer weighs half a kilogram.
  • Fixed the description and icon of the secret hammer.
  • Removed the tree from the stone.
  • To close the menu after saving, click LMB anywhere and then press Esc.

Enjoy the game, and don't forget to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/BQzDvMYuXJ

