MAJOR B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 31 July 2024

v2.2.0 “Turbulence” update now available!

MAJOR B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 31 July 2024

v2.2.0 "Turbulence" update now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added 2 new game modes!

2 game modes will be added: “Determination” and “Dirty and beautiful”.
Enjoy new stories and new approaches to gameplay.


New jobs “Doctor” and “Musketeer”!


