They say that it was the fiery bryon that showed the demon leader the way to the Sulfur Heart Volcano, where the magnificent demon capital of Brionnfall now stands. He helps warriors even now, if he finds worthy ones.

If the spirits favor you, the fiery bryon will hear your call from thousands of miles away and come. He will take you out of the most dangerous area, terrify your enemies and become a loyal friend. Try calling him!

Good luck!