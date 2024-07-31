Patch 0.1 Pug One

Hello

Some rough start! eheh, but we're here Pug'llectors!.

We made some fixes and all saves have been reseted!

Right now you still have your skins / achievements and memory's!

This Update has:

Fixed a Bug where you could continuously press the background buy button, and loose treats!

Added a save for the sound settings! :)

Fixed the problem with numbers appearing on Treat Counter, that stopped counting.

In the work, we have some improvements:

Such as change the resolution and possibility to change to window mode, and leave this infernal fullscreen!

Some events coming, and much more...

We thank everyone who took 1-2 hours of their time to try Pug'llector, and left a review/screenshot.

We want your feedback, and your reviews really are important!

Don't forget to join the Discord, where you can share some ideas and the Pugs you got!

Have a Pug Night!