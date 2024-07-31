 Skip to content

Pug'llector update for 31 July 2024

Patch 0.1 Pug One

Patch 0.1 Pug One

Last edited 31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

Some rough start! eheh, but we're here Pug'llectors!.

We made some fixes and all saves have been reseted!
Right now you still have your skins / achievements and memory's!

This Update has:

  • Fixed a Bug where you could continuously press the background buy button, and loose treats!
  • Added a save for the sound settings! :)
  • Fixed the problem with numbers appearing on Treat Counter, that stopped counting.

In the work, we have some improvements:
Such as change the resolution and possibility to change to window mode, and leave this infernal fullscreen!
Some events coming, and much more...

We thank everyone who took 1-2 hours of their time to try Pug'llector, and left a review/screenshot.
We want your feedback, and your reviews really are important!

Don't forget to join the Discord, where you can share some ideas and the Pugs you got!

Have a Pug Night!

