v0.2.0 is live!

v0.2.0 is out now! Please give it a try and let us know what you think. We're specifically looking for feedback on combat between you and AI and the abilities and their visual, audio, and functional effects but all feedback is encouraged and appreciated! Feel free to add to the discord channel!

Overhaul of the combat system

The melee combat has been reworked to allow for a little more tolerance when it comes to swinging your weapons

Improved animations and combo attacks with different weapons

Overhaul of the UI elements

We are starting to build out the way the game looks and feels. A lot of the UI elements have been replaced with better textures and images. Still more to come!

Changed the way gear value is represented

There were some questions previously about what the number next to your health bar represents your total gear level. Each piece of equipment you equip can add to your gear level and typical means that character has more armor and a weapon that does more damage. It is a 1 for 1 rating for armor (1 armor value equals 1 additional gear rating). However, it does not currently represent 1 for 1 rating for weapons (1 weapon damage does not mean +1 gear rating) We are still exploring creative ways to demonstrate and balance gear value on a character to give you an idea of their power. This will likely see changes in the future.

Improved AI behavior

We've implemented a lot of changes to how the AI behaves and the combat between you and them. Let us know what you think!

AI are now lootable. Once killed, you can approach the body and press "E" to loot their equipment

AI can now patrol in groups

AI now respond to damage

AI now leash

AI can use any of the weapons the player can use (this includes bows)

Added additional combat abilities

Q: (RIP Firebolt ability) Your Q ability causes the player to lunge forward, damaging all enemies within the cone and slowing their movement speed for 3 seconds. Requirements: you must have a melee weapon equipped to activate

C: For 4 seconds, the player engulfs in flames, burning nearby enemies. Enemies affected burn for an additional 2 seconds after leaving the area.

V: The player selects a nearby target and quickly strikes them, dealing damage and healing for 50% of the damage dealt. Requirements: you must have a melee weapon equipped to activate

Space: The player rolls away in the direction of travel

Added ambient music & sound effects