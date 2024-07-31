 Skip to content

The Little Witch and The Lost Memories update for 31 July 2024

2024/07/31 Update v1.0.2

Patchnotes

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where characters could become unresponsive after moving to another room following a specific conversation in Chapter 2, Episode 3
  • Fixed an issue where dialogue related to uncollected items would occur when exploring the old house without obtaining specific items in Chapter 2, Episode 3
  • Fixed an issue where pressing the confirm button repeatedly during the transition into a flashback scene in Chapter 2, Episode 3 could cause the game to freeze

Gameplay Improvements

  • Modified to allow cursor movement using the D-pad when controlling with a controller

Changed files in this update

