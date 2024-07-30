- add difficulty display to HUD
- add stage counter to HUD
- reduce Hunter special to 10 seconds from 12
- add multi choice loot container
- add unique life bar for bosses spawned from the orb
- add Slimei item (missing texture)
- add debug character unlocks in Familiar Place
- various visual adjustments and fixes
- increase Moist Cloth and Safari Hat stacking limit
- fix save file loading
- ???
Plighters Playtest update for 30 July 2024
v0.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
