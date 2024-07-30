 Skip to content

Plighters Playtest update for 30 July 2024

v0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15205794 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add difficulty display to HUD
  • add stage counter to HUD
  • reduce Hunter special to 10 seconds from 12
  • add multi choice loot container
  • add unique life bar for bosses spawned from the orb
  • add Slimei item (missing texture)
  • add debug character unlocks in Familiar Place
  • various visual adjustments and fixes
  • increase Moist Cloth and Safari Hat stacking limit
  • fix save file loading
  • ???

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3107381
Linux Depot 3107382
