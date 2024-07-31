Patch 0.4.0 - Soundtrack, Gardening, and Quality of Life Updates

Hi!

Get ready for a refreshing new update to your island life! Patch 0.4.0 brings a wave of exciting features and improvements to enhance your Sunny Life experience:

Full Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the island's atmosphere with our complete full soundtrack! Almost 20 new music samples is waiting for you to discover.

Toolbar: Easy access to items in your inventory!

Gardening Enhancements: A fertiliser has been added to increase the quality of the crop. Watering Cans have been added too, as well as a domestic tap where it can be filled with water.

User Interface Upgrades: Tons of new features, like cookbook being accessible all the time!

Gamepad Support: Now you can play comfortably from your couch or on your steamdeck!

New begining A new cutscene adding depth to the beginning of the game. In addition, dialogues have been modified and player starts his life in new home with a sleeping bag

Quality of Life changes: Many minor changes have been made. From walking- instead of running- NPCs, to a flag signalling mail to be collected.

I've also squashed some pesky bugs to ensure your island life runs as smoothly as possible. Thank you for your continued support. I'm waiting for your feedback on new changes on our discord and please enjoy the update!

Discord: https://discord.gg/rMzTd7WZj6