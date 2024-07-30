 Skip to content

Chronocide update for 30 July 2024

Update 0.13.4

Build 15205348 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 22:52:10 UTC

This is mainly a graphics update that introduces fog and volumetric lighting to the game, which makes it quite a bit prettier to look at.
There are also some smaller bug fixes and UI changes.

FIXES:

  • Newly bought traps lost their highlighted grid if in level countdown
  • A description box with bad text could appear in hero selection
  • Electrum spazzed out if locked onto an enemy entering a portal
  • Reset pickup counter correctly between games

ADDITIONS:

  • Fog effect (togglable in video settings)
  • Volumetric lights (togglable in video settings)
  • Setting for disabling mandatory help texts
  • Pulsing effect on "Create character" button when starting with a new hero

BALANCE:

  • Level 8 is now just a little easier

