Update 0.13.4

This is mainly a graphics update that introduces fog and volumetric lighting to the game, which makes it quite a bit prettier to look at.

There are also some smaller bug fixes and UI changes.

FIXES:

Newly bought traps lost their highlighted grid if in level countdown

A description box with bad text could appear in hero selection

Electrum spazzed out if locked onto an enemy entering a portal

Reset pickup counter correctly between games

ADDITIONS:

Fog effect (togglable in video settings)

Volumetric lights (togglable in video settings)

Setting for disabling mandatory help texts

Pulsing effect on "Create character" button when starting with a new hero

BALANCE: