Balance adjustment of ChapterEX2-4

The difficulty level was adjusted because some items tended to be extremely strong and the difficulty level without them was somewhat high.

◆Added Winner's key x1 as a condition for obtaining Poptail.

(It is now impossible to defeat Pure Nexus and Violet Crown.)

◆The number of platinum keys required to obtain the passive of ATK/DEF increase has been reduced by roughly 1.

(It is now slightly easier to increase the status)

◆The cost of <Orb of Guidance> has been reduced slightly.

Also, additional orbs can now be obtained.

◆The passive has been placed in some locations.

(This is mainly an adjustment for Mystic Gate.)

◆Additional orbs have been placed on the floor that can be entered by consuming the return key.

◆Overscoring increased from 2m to 3.5m and the score for defeating Violet Crown doubled.

(Instead of the score for destroying the Violet Crown being increased, other clear scores were decreased.)