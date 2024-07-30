Balance adjustment of ChapterEX2-4

The difficulty level was adjusted because some items tended to be extremely strong and the difficulty level without them was somewhat high.
◆Added Winner's key x1 as a condition for obtaining Poptail.
(It is now impossible to defeat Pure Nexus and Violet Crown.)
◆The number of platinum keys required to obtain the passive of ATK/DEF increase has been reduced by roughly 1.
(It is now slightly easier to increase the status)
◆The cost of <Orb of Guidance> has been reduced slightly.
Also, additional orbs can now be obtained.
◆The passive has been placed in some locations.
(This is mainly an adjustment for Mystic Gate.)
◆Additional orbs have been placed on the floor that can be entered by consuming the return key.
◆Overscoring increased from 2m to 3.5m and the score for defeating Violet Crown doubled.
(Instead of the score for destroying the Violet Crown being increased, other clear scores were decreased.)
Changed files in this update