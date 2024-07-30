 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 30 July 2024

1.2.2

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New song (Discord suggestion)
  • Teal paint color (Discord suggestion)
  • Rubies premium currency for buying cosmetic items, currently used for Spaceling skins, and a 100 rubies starter amount for all players
  • The ‘Orbit Outfitters’ have opened shop in Alpha Central
  • Redesigned garderobe UI and added a preview spaceling in the UI
  • All numerical logic including function blocks now use doubles instead of floats for increased decimal accuracy (Discord suggestion)
  • The add-on store’s in-app-purchases now show the localized pricing in the game’s UI instead if you requiring to attempt a purchase to see the price
  • Garderobe now only shows items which you own
  • Room’s password input field no longer shows * characters when typing
  • Digital Display can now display up to 5 decimals instead of 4 (Discord suggestion)
  • Changed the ‘Chiki’ skin to remove an unintentended reference to a hate symbol
  • Fixed a few minor issues

