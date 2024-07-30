- New song (Discord suggestion)
- Teal paint color (Discord suggestion)
- Rubies premium currency for buying cosmetic items, currently used for Spaceling skins, and a 100 rubies starter amount for all players
- The ‘Orbit Outfitters’ have opened shop in Alpha Central
- Redesigned garderobe UI and added a preview spaceling in the UI
- All numerical logic including function blocks now use doubles instead of floats for increased decimal accuracy (Discord suggestion)
- The add-on store’s in-app-purchases now show the localized pricing in the game’s UI instead if you requiring to attempt a purchase to see the price
- Garderobe now only shows items which you own
- Room’s password input field no longer shows * characters when typing
- Digital Display can now display up to 5 decimals instead of 4 (Discord suggestion)
- Changed the ‘Chiki’ skin to remove an unintentended reference to a hate symbol
- Fixed a few minor issues
Droneboi: Conquest update for 30 July 2024
1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2112361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update