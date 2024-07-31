 Skip to content

Escape the forest update for 31 July 2024

Early Access 1.04

Early Access 1.04

Build 15205297 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 01:32:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General fixes: Optimized the area levels for better performance.

Multiplayer: Added a 3rd level into the mix.

