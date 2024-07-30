 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gems Of Evolution update for 30 July 2024

Weekly Update Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 15205247 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thess Fix, Buff And Updates

  • Third damage skill evolve fixed.
  • Flying dagger bounce and rapid dance range increase.
  • Wind of change stat info text fixed.
  • Air Ball and Stay Away vfx are updates.
  • Dash, Flying Dagger and Rapid Dance stats increase.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2718471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link