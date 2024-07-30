Log Update

What's New:

Added 27 Steam Achievements to explore!

Many more abbreviations for large numbers

Italian language added!

Legendary cards (Black) and the... are now locked for the inventory, preventing them from being used as EXP by mistake!

Adjustments:

Bugs:

Clicking on the deck card would keep the information language in Portuguese.

Characters:

Some characters had different damage values in the inventory compared to the actual game.

Minor Nerf to Ervoso.

Tiny Nerf to Tutancamon.

Minor Nerf to Pythagoras.

Buff to John the Baptist; he now has more range and slows down enemies.

Buff to Alexander the Great’s speed.

Nerf to Augustus; he now provides 1/4 of the buff he used to.

Infinity:

Now, upon reaching wave 70 in infinite mode, you can spin 10 cards at once!

Upon reaching wave 50 in infinite mode, you can spin 6 cards at once! (Mathematically, this makes no difference compared to the 5 cards at wave 40, but it looks cooler!)