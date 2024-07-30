 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 30 July 2024

Version Update 1.19.39

30 July 2024

  • Fixed font size for tooltip comparison
  • Reduce the Flatulence Trait damages from 10% to 3.5%
  • Fixed a possible locked movement issue when using the elevator.
  • Fixed issues where you could fall through the floor in specific areas (Ruins in the Forest for example).
  • Swapping arrows in your quick slots then selecting them would cause items to stack in the same slot.
  • Fixed Quests that were not removing the items when completed.
  • Loading the save game with the quest already completed will automatically remove the items (won't be nofified)

