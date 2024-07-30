- Fixed font size for tooltip comparison
- Reduce the Flatulence Trait damages from 10% to 3.5%
- Fixed a possible locked movement issue when using the elevator.
- Fixed issues where you could fall through the floor in specific areas (Ruins in the Forest for example).
- Swapping arrows in your quick slots then selecting them would cause items to stack in the same slot.
- Fixed Quests that were not removing the items when completed.
- Loading the save game with the quest already completed will automatically remove the items (won't be nofified)
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 30 July 2024
Version Update 1.19.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 778441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update