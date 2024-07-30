We Owe You : Update

We have removed Joseph Gordon-Levitt from the game due to him serving his sentence on the SPICY MEME HORROR SHOW. He has three episodes too survive, he made through the first and almost the second now without a fuss. So, he gets his poster taken down, but if he can't survive the third episode his wanted poster will be reuploaded to the game for three months. We will see what happens next, in the meantime we have fixed issues with the zombies as well as added 25 characters instead of 8. We hope you enjoy the update, and you may notice one of our zombies have an issue, but we are currently working that issue out.

Thank you, guys, so much for being fans of the future of gaming.

Please feel free to enjoy the " SPICY MEME HORROR SHOW", it is free on YouTube! If you would like to get roasted yourself, please visit WWW.SINYSTERSOULUTIONSSTUDIOS.COM and find the SPICY MEME HORROR SHOW tab and there you will find information on what we are doing with the show and the rules that apply. Anyone currently in the shows spotlight will appear in-game on a wanted poster.

Please enjoy our content.

With great pride:

SINYSTER SOULUTIONS STUDIOS