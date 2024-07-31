Hot Fix 1.7.2

This hot fix aims to resolve several campaign progression issues (or soft locks) we are seeing from player logs and reports. This should fix most instances where the enemy turn hangs or fails to complete, leaving the player stuck and unable to progress further in the campaign. We will continue monitoring and working on any additional occurrences of this issue, so please let us know if you still experience this after today's hot fix.
Campaign Progression Fixes
- Fixed a soft lock where aircraft sometimes failed to path properly if their target moved too far from its original position.
- Fixed a soft lock where the Indian Artillery Company's barrage ability sometimes failed to fire when used on steep inclines.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with a unit model not at its actual position on the Campaign Map would lead to a soft lock.
Additional Fixes
- Fixed performance issues related to social widgets in the menus. Players should see improved frame rate when navigating the menus.
- Added additional animations for the Command Point wheel when a new point is received.
- Reduced the map weighting values of Black Gold (4v4) back to default levels now that we are past its release window. This is our standard practice with new maps.
- Updated the British version of the Monte Cassino Mission, removing a pink cube that appeared in the outro.
- Fixed an issue where Fast Deploy would impact the M4A1 Sherman 76mm twice, resulting in a 2-second build time.
- Fixed an issue where Munition Surplus did not apply to future units after the upgrade was completed.
- Fixed a low occurrence crash related to Friends list when adding or removing a friend.
