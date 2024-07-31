Hot Fix 1.7.2

This hot fix aims to resolve several campaign progression issues (or soft locks) we are seeing from player logs and reports. This should fix most instances where the enemy turn hangs or fails to complete, leaving the player stuck and unable to progress further in the campaign. We will continue monitoring and working on any additional occurrences of this issue, so please let us know if you still experience this after today's hot fix.

Campaign Progression Fixes

Fixed a soft lock where aircraft sometimes failed to path properly if their target moved too far from its original position.

Fixed a soft lock where the Indian Artillery Company's barrage ability sometimes failed to fire when used on steep inclines.

Fixed an issue where interacting with a unit model not at its actual position on the Campaign Map would lead to a soft lock.

Additional Fixes