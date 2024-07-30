Version 0.501 Patch Notes

Update live for PC only - Mac version will follow!
This update addresses a number of issues and should improve login and loading problems that players have run into for Day 1.
Major Issues
- Fixed a log-in issue that may have occurred with some computers using non-English languages.
- Fixed a bug where geometry would unload when user walked behind the greenhouse
General Issues
- Apothecary salesman discounted prices have been fixed.
- Bottom buttons on the login screen now work with controller, and prompts will switch between mouse + keyboard and controller.
- Inspect action in player interaction menu will now open its own inspect, instead of bringing the player into the menus.
NPCs and Dialogue
- Bug fixed where Alimela's shop required the Meet The Neighbors quest to be complete.
- Bug fixed where Alimela would moonwalk when Finn visited her. She is now a little less eccentric.
- Bug fixed where Zoji was half-buried in the Wilds. There are no secrets there, we promise.
Known Issues
- Inspect player prompt expands and shrinks repeatedly when near a player.
- Sometimes after exiting a menu, the spellbook may remain in your hand.
Changed files in this update