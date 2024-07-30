Version 0.501 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15204468 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Update live for PC only - Mac version will follow!

This update addresses a number of issues and should improve login and loading problems that players have run into for Day 1.

Major Issues

Fixed a log-in issue that may have occurred with some computers using non-English languages.

Fixed a bug where geometry would unload when user walked behind the greenhouse

General Issues

Apothecary salesman discounted prices have been fixed.

Bottom buttons on the login screen now work with controller, and prompts will switch between mouse + keyboard and controller.

Inspect action in player interaction menu will now open its own inspect, instead of bringing the player into the menus.

NPCs and Dialogue

Bug fixed where Alimela's shop required the Meet The Neighbors quest to be complete.

Bug fixed where Alimela would moonwalk when Finn visited her. She is now a little less eccentric.

Bug fixed where Zoji was half-buried in the Wilds. There are no secrets there, we promise.

Known Issues