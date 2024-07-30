 Skip to content

Spellfarers update for 30 July 2024

Version 0.501 Patch Notes

Version 0.501 Patch Notes

Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC

Update live for PC only - Mac version will follow!

This update addresses a number of issues and should improve login and loading problems that players have run into for Day 1.

Major Issues

  • Fixed a log-in issue that may have occurred with some computers using non-English languages.
  • Fixed a bug where geometry would unload when user walked behind the greenhouse

General Issues

  • Apothecary salesman discounted prices have been fixed.
  • Bottom buttons on the login screen now work with controller, and prompts will switch between mouse + keyboard and controller.
  • Inspect action in player interaction menu will now open its own inspect, instead of bringing the player into the menus.

NPCs and Dialogue

  • Bug fixed where Alimela's shop required the Meet The Neighbors quest to be complete.
  • Bug fixed where Alimela would moonwalk when Finn visited her. She is now a little less eccentric.
  • Bug fixed where Zoji was half-buried in the Wilds. There are no secrets there, we promise.

Known Issues

  • Inspect player prompt expands and shrinks repeatedly when near a player.
  • Sometimes after exiting a menu, the spellbook may remain in your hand.

