Patch 12 - They look like us...

Hey everyone!
Thank you for the continued support of Pilgrim! It's still amazing to watch so many people experience the game and get so much enjoyment from it ❤️
This update took a little longer than expected—I had to do a big overhaul to get a new version of the interaction system in place. This was required as it was one of the main causes of the massive performance drops people were experiencing. But thankfully, that's all resolved now.
Patch 12
- Adding a new thing to the world...
- Upgrading the interaction system to fix performance issues
- Fixing Stalker not appearing and tweaking its balance
- Stalker movement changed; should no longer pass through the gate
- Fixing massive performance drop on clients when the wagon moves
- Added a community manager role. This shows up in character select when the a community manager joins.
- Server host can now ban players
- Can now adjust the volume of individual players
- Fixing crushing trap appearing in later dungeons
- Fixing crushing trap "pre-crushing"
- Turned down the lantern oil fill SFX
- Turned down some of the door noises
- Fixing the eraser not clearing the chalkboard for clients
- Fixing spider nest burning noise continuing for too long or not stopping at all
- Slowing down the Pale a bit
- Adding a bit of a "pause" to the Pale so that it doesn't decimate entire teams
- Fixing the Creeping Eyes SFX playing on players that aren't getting them
- Adding kill plane below dungeons to catch any accidental pilgrims falling to their doom
- Fixing monsters spawning in cave walls
- Fixing money not displaying on load game
- Adding a little extra range to VOIP
- General performance and VOIP improvements
Changed files in this update