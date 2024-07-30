Patch 12 - They look like us...

Hey everyone!

Thank you for the continued support of Pilgrim! It's still amazing to watch so many people experience the game and get so much enjoyment from it ❤️

This update took a little longer than expected—I had to do a big overhaul to get a new version of the interaction system in place. This was required as it was one of the main causes of the massive performance drops people were experiencing. But thankfully, that's all resolved now.

Patch 12