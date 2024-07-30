Playtest update to version 0.4.14

Changes:
- hide create lobby button in lobby browser when player is the host of a lobby
- improved indicator handling and updates of their position
- slight UI improvement for resource storage elements
- changed camera behaviour in exhibition
- changed distances for the camera in exhibition
- adjusted unit prices across the board
Fixes
- scaling of images in some buttons
- hover effect of buttons lingering around under some circumstances
- %state% showing in some tooltip
