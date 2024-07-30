 Skip to content

The Unwanted War Playtest update for 30 July 2024

Playtest update to version 0.4.14

Changes:

  • hide create lobby button in lobby browser when player is the host of a lobby
  • improved indicator handling and updates of their position
  • slight UI improvement for resource storage elements
  • changed camera behaviour in exhibition
  • changed distances for the camera in exhibition
  • adjusted unit prices across the board

Fixes

  • scaling of images in some buttons
  • hover effect of buttons lingering around under some circumstances
  • %state% showing in some tooltip

