Snail Simulator update for 30 July 2024

📈 Stats, ⏩ Moar Boosts, and a description Speed Boosts - Patch 1.4.12

30 July 2024

  • ⏩ Double radius of Speed Boost sphere (0.5 => 1.0)
  • ⏩ Increase length of Catch-Up Boost cone (3 => 5)
  • 📈 Add Speed Boost indicator to bottom right
  • 📈 Add stats to right side of menu: Flight Velocity, Altitude, Heading, and FPS

Q: How does the Snail Together Speed Boost work?
A: You receive a +50% speed boost for each snail near you (in a spherical radius); you also receive a +50% speed boost for each snail in front of you (in a cone-shaped area). The latter boost allows lagging snails to catch up to a group!

For example, in the fabulously-drawn attach image the snail would get +200% movement

+50% from the snail to the left inside the (red) circle
+100% from the snail in front (blue) and inside the (red) circle (+50% from each of those bonuses)
+50% from the snail in front (blue) but not in the circle

