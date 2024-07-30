Update notes for 1.0.0.6 - 1.0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 15204184 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

1.0.0.9 is now live. See below the following changes.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where prop visuals wouldn't reload in recently edited chunks.

Fixed not being able to place some rallied props in succession.

Fixed the game exiting early on SteamDeck after launch.

Fixed game window duplicating on second monitor.

Live achievements have been temporarily disabled while I investigate the early SteamDeck exit. Your progress will not be lost, and will sync in future updates.

Many thanks

~L