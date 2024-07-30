 Skip to content

The Garden Path update for 30 July 2024

Update notes for 1.0.0.6 - 1.0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 15204184 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.9 is now live. See below the following changes.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where prop visuals wouldn't reload in recently edited chunks.
  • Fixed not being able to place some rallied props in succession.
  • Fixed the game exiting early on SteamDeck after launch.
  • Fixed game window duplicating on second monitor.

Live achievements have been temporarily disabled while I investigate the early SteamDeck exit. Your progress will not be lost, and will sync in future updates.

Many thanks

~L

Changed files in this update

