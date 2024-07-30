Update notes for 1.0.0.6 - 1.0.0.9

1.0.0.9 is now live. See below the following changes.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where prop visuals wouldn't reload in recently edited chunks.
- Fixed not being able to place some rallied props in succession.
- Fixed the game exiting early on SteamDeck after launch.
- Fixed game window duplicating on second monitor.
Live achievements have been temporarily disabled while I investigate the early SteamDeck exit. Your progress will not be lost, and will sync in future updates.
Many thanks
~L
