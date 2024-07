Share · View all patches · Build 15204133 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys, just a quick patch here to fix an issue with the custom portraits.

Update 2.6.4 Changelog:

Fixes:

-Fixed companions being invisible immediately following the scene where you meet Reic in the Pyrshen Castle

That's all for now! The update will be live shortly!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː