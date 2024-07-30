 Skip to content

Archean update for 30 July 2024

Patch notes July 30

Patch notes July 30 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refactored development environment and build tools to fully use Docker, now compiling against GLIBC 2.35 so that the linux build natively works with older distros like ubuntu 22.04, no need to proton anymore
  • Applied shadoh's workaround for water visual glitches with AMD
  • Fixed some components colliders/occupancy to exlude ports so that theyre properly positioned on a build
  • Bugfix XenonCode node editor client crash when inputing values directly in rare circumstances
  • Bugfix Avatar jump/jetpack not working well due to accumulating velocity from gravity

