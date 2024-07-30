- Refactored development environment and build tools to fully use Docker, now compiling against GLIBC 2.35 so that the linux build natively works with older distros like ubuntu 22.04, no need to proton anymore
- Applied shadoh's workaround for water visual glitches with AMD
- Fixed some components colliders/occupancy to exlude ports so that theyre properly positioned on a build
- Bugfix XenonCode node editor client crash when inputing values directly in rare circumstances
- Bugfix Avatar jump/jetpack not working well due to accumulating velocity from gravity
Archean update for 30 July 2024
Patch notes July 30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2941661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update