New Feature: Auto Upgrade
When you enable "Auto upgrade" in the settings, the game will run uninterrupted and our EXTREMELY INTELLIGENT AI™ will automatically provide you with the best upgrades.
Infinity Blaster update for 30 July 2024
Patch Notes v1.0.3
New Feature: Auto Upgrade
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update