 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinity Blaster update for 30 July 2024

Patch Notes v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 15203909 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature: Auto Upgrade
When you enable "Auto upgrade" in the settings, the game will run uninterrupted and our EXTREMELY INTELLIGENT AI™ will automatically provide you with the best upgrades.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2090641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link