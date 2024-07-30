4 More Years of Horror Movie Bingo

It's been 4 years since I've touched this, and I don't like it when old games break, so a few major things are fixed as of today!

The game should now support all monitors now! Previously, only 1080p monitors worked.

The website has been updated, and you can now use PartyPack.tv to connect to the game.

More code cleanup to make future work easier, and ported the code to the newest version of Gamemaker Studio.

Email me if you have any questions, and I hope you enjoy Horror Movie Bingo!

-Jaime