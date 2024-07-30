4 More Years of Horror Movie Bingo

It's been 4 years since I've touched this, and I don't like it when old games break, so a few major things are fixed as of today!
- The game should now support all monitors now! Previously, only 1080p monitors worked.
- The website has been updated, and you can now use PartyPack.tv to connect to the game.
- More code cleanup to make future work easier, and ported the code to the newest version of Gamemaker Studio.
Email me if you have any questions, and I hope you enjoy Horror Movie Bingo!
-Jaime
Changed files in this update