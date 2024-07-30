 Skip to content

Horror Movie Bingo update for 30 July 2024

4 More Years of Horror Movie Bingo

Share · View all patches · Build 15203800 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been 4 years since I've touched this, and I don't like it when old games break, so a few major things are fixed as of today!

  • The game should now support all monitors now! Previously, only 1080p monitors worked.
  • The website has been updated, and you can now use PartyPack.tv to connect to the game.
  • More code cleanup to make future work easier, and ported the code to the newest version of Gamemaker Studio.

Email me if you have any questions, and I hope you enjoy Horror Movie Bingo!

-Jaime

Changed files in this update

Horror Movie Bingo Content Depot 1433311
