Update! Nuclear Missiles and Creative Mode!

Long live the queen and her scientists!

New features:

Creative game mode with cheats and wave editor New weapons: "Trio" and "Nuclear Rocket" New research in the fourth era New level of standard enemies - hornets, dragonflies, moths. Improved game performance by 5-7% Fast construction with the mouse button pressed Reload icon for some weapons Changed the balance of waves. Added new waves Now all research is step-by-step and in order to start research of the next era - it is necessary to complete research of the previous era

Scientists have subjugated space and now we can bring down artificial black holes on the hornets. The Trio cannon is now the most powerful weapon in the last era.

The crowning glory of this update was the intercontinental ballistic missile. This is probably the most impressive building in the game. It takes up a huge number of cells, is expensive, but launching this missile gives pleasant emotions and allows you to destroy all enemies on the map :)

In creative mode, the player has access to a set of cheats and a wave control panel to independently simulate the collision of bees and hornets. Want to pit 100 bees against 100 hornets - go ahead!

Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345020/Bee_Island/