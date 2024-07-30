 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 30 July 2024

Version 0.99r Base replenishment

Build 15203678 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Supply officer in Base Screen now also replenishes Ambulance and Workshop cargo stock
  • Battle Groups can Refuel AND Repair themselves when in Base mode

