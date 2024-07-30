- Supply officer in Base Screen now also replenishes Ambulance and Workshop cargo stock
- Battle Groups can Refuel AND Repair themselves when in Base mode
Angola '86 update for 30 July 2024
Version 0.99r Base replenishment
