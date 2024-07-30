 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Stuff update for 30 July 2024

Patch v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 15203671 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug that made restarting levels not always reset properly
  • Removed extra unnecessary and confusing code block in a Rogue bot challenge

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1955111
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1955112
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1955113
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1955114
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link