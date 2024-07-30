 Skip to content

Cart To The End update for 30 July 2024

Small update

Build 15203564 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys small update
New Things and Changes

I added a player list so when you hold TAB key in game, you can see player list. If your the host you can kick players so thats fun.

The cart now destroys after 60 seconds of inactivity instead of 90 seconds.

There is spawn protection meaning you can't shoot when you are at spawn, when you leave it, you can shoot. Will prevent some guy just spam shooting at the back.

Soundtrack

I also want to mention I recently released the Cart To The End Soundtrack, which is currently on sale. If you want to support me, you can purchase it + you get a very cool soundtrack so exciting.

There should be an update tomorrow as well because im adding a few more things such as text chat.
Thanks ːsteamhappyː

