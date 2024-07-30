First day patch

Hello our dear players!
We've fixed a few bugs and improved the player experience. The work has only just begun!
Player experience improvements:
_- New randomization system! The likelihood of player coming across locations without anomalies will now be more balanced.
- A tutorial reminder during the gameplay when player starts the first tape._
Bug fixes:
_- Tapes to longer jump in place when player toggles over them.
- Bigger remote area for a skeleton anomaly.
- The player can now remote the statue through gaps in the shelves.
- In the office, papers on the board will no longer clip into each other.
- Fixed TV screen fading when starting the tape.
- The information in Data about the hand in the box can no longer be shown as a 4/3 when fully completed.
- The information in Data about cereal box can now be properly open.
- Some of the information in Data is no longer mixed up._
Translation fixes:
- Doctor Xavier Byrne now appears as X. Byrne in the cutscenes.
Changed files in this update