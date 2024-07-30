 Skip to content

Broken Tape update for 30 July 2024

First day patch

Broken Tape update for 30 July 2024

First day patch

Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello our dear players!
We've fixed a few bugs and improved the player experience. The work has only just begun!

Player experience improvements:
_- New randomization system! The likelihood of player coming across locations without anomalies will now be more balanced.

  • A tutorial reminder during the gameplay when player starts the first tape._

Bug fixes:
_- Tapes to longer jump in place when player toggles over them.

  • Bigger remote area for a skeleton anomaly.
  • The player can now remote the statue through gaps in the shelves.
  • In the office, papers on the board will no longer clip into each other.
  • Fixed TV screen fading when starting the tape.
  • The information in Data about the hand in the box can no longer be shown as a 4/3 when fully completed.
  • The information in Data about cereal box can now be properly open.
  • Some of the information in Data is no longer mixed up._

Translation fixes:
- Doctor Xavier Byrne now appears as X. Byrne in the cutscenes.

