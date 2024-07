[Version 0.8.9 Update]

Added "Zhuyin Hint" feature, which can be manually toggled on/off. Mouse over the blocks to view Zhuyin.

Adjusted "Chinese Typing" speed, further reduced by 30%.

Removed characters with more than 19 strokes from "Chinese Typing" to lower the difficulty level of Chinese characters.

(The above updates are based on suggestions from player "Lost Cloud")