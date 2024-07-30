State of Matter: Hotfix 1.1.1

An update to State of Matter has been released! The update will be applied automatically when you restart the game.
General
- Added VFX to Plutinite chunks that come from dispensers
- Added a 2-second grace period from enemy attacks after falling into a pit
- Updated canister podiums to also flash yellow when a canister is docked
- Increased the physical size of ranged enemies by 33%
- Falling into a killzone too many times is now lethal
- Fixed an issue with “slipping” from slightly steep sloped surfaces [say that 10x fast]
- Fixed an issue where the cursor remained visible after returning from the Steam Overlay
Levels
Updated The Surface
- Added some rocks to prevent a potential softlock
Updated The Mines
- Fixed an issue with broken glass colliders in a certain puzzle room in The Shack
