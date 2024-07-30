State of Matter: Hotfix 1.1.1

An update to State of Matter has been released! The update will be applied automatically when you restart the game.

General Added VFX to Plutinite chunks that come from dispensers Added a 2-second grace period from enemy attacks after falling into a pit Updated canister podiums to also flash yellow when a canister is docked Increased the physical size of ranged enemies by 33% Falling into a killzone too many times is now lethal Fixed an issue with “slipping” from slightly steep sloped surfaces [say that 10x fast] Fixed an issue where the cursor remained visible after returning from the Steam Overlay

Levels Updated The Surface Added some rocks to prevent a potential softlock Updated The Mines Fixed an issue with broken glass colliders in a certain puzzle room in The Shack



Please post feedback and bug reports within the Discussions area of the Community Hub or directly within our Discord.

