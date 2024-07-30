 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

State of Matter update for 30 July 2024

State of Matter: Hotfix 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15202616 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to State of Matter has been released! The update will be applied automatically when you restart the game.

  • General

    • Added VFX to Plutinite chunks that come from dispensers
    • Added a 2-second grace period from enemy attacks after falling into a pit
    • Updated canister podiums to also flash yellow when a canister is docked
    • Increased the physical size of ranged enemies by 33%
    • Falling into a killzone too many times is now lethal
    • Fixed an issue with “slipping” from slightly steep sloped surfaces [say that 10x fast]
    • Fixed an issue where the cursor remained visible after returning from the Steam Overlay

  • Levels

    • Updated The Surface

      • Added some rocks to prevent a potential softlock

    • Updated The Mines

      • Fixed an issue with broken glass colliders in a certain puzzle room in The Shack

Please post feedback and bug reports within the Discussions area of the Community Hub or directly within our Discord.

Links
Discord
Twitter
YouTube

Changed files in this update

Depot 2844241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link