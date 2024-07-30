 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 30 July 2024

Foliage Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15202536 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 18:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More beautiful and enhanced foliage. With more foliage on all maps and a higher resolution for textures, this update brings you more of the Vietnam feeling.



[Foliage]

  • More foliage on all maps
  • HD foliage with x2 the resolution
  • New realistic grass texture
  • New realistic rice texture
  • 2 additional plant species
  • Updated mud texture
  • New tree sway which is more natural

[Game]

  • All ribbons are now displayed in the personal menu, not collected is darkened
  • Improved Bot AI to get stuck less on props

[Achievements]

  • Kills from PPSh-41 Drum now count towards PPSh-41 achievement as well
  • Fixed bug when refill 50 friendlies achievement was unlocking at 25
  • Fixed bug when achievement kill 50 players with airstrike could be awarded for killing only 25 players
  • Fixed bug when statistics of winning for USA team was incremented when playing as Viet Cong and vice versa
  • Fixed bug when achievement kill 5 people from airstrike could not be obtained, dying from burning due to airstrike now counts towards this achievement as well
  • Progress of kill X without reload achievement now does not reset when switching weapons, unless player drops them

[Client]

  • Fixed scope getting blurry in Gun Game
  • Sound for earning a ribbon in personal screen now plays independently of mainmenu music volume
  • Fixed player facepaints
  • Fixed blood on guns showed even for far away kills

[Weapons]

  • Added weapon M56 Sub-machine gun
  • Added throwing for small bayonets
  • Added bayonet for Stoner 63 Assault rifle
  • Fixed weapon M601 Assault rifle textures
  • Fixed bashing with mines breaking camera
  • Fixed damage of weapon M6A1 Gas grenade
  • Fixed RPG-2 sometimes failed to reload
  • Fixed QSPR Revolver wrong category

[Maps]

  • Recompiled all maps
  • Various fixes and improvements

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed 16:10 resolutions text description issues
  • Fixed player bodygroup is now correct when previewing weapons in loadout menu, before it was showing bodygroup only for previewing weapon ignoring the rest of loadout
  • Fixed some issues when incorrect wearables could appear on character in main menu
  • Added black dropshadow for black poker cards black
  • Fixed bug when wrong class could be highlighted in loadout appearance menu ingame
  • Generate random button now generates only random weapons if player is in loadout tab, or only random appearance if player is in appearance tab
  • Convert to ribbon buttons in personal screen now disabled until all unlock animations are finished, otherwise animations can break if user presses the button early

[Languages]

  • Updated Japanese language

