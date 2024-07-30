Foliage Update

More beautiful and enhanced foliage. With more foliage on all maps and a higher resolution for textures, this update brings you more of the Vietnam feeling.







[Foliage]

More foliage on all maps

HD foliage with x2 the resolution

New realistic grass texture

New realistic rice texture

2 additional plant species

Updated mud texture

New tree sway which is more natural

[Game]

All ribbons are now displayed in the personal menu, not collected is darkened

Improved Bot AI to get stuck less on props

[Achievements]

Kills from PPSh-41 Drum now count towards PPSh-41 achievement as well

Fixed bug when refill 50 friendlies achievement was unlocking at 25

Fixed bug when achievement kill 50 players with airstrike could be awarded for killing only 25 players

Fixed bug when statistics of winning for USA team was incremented when playing as Viet Cong and vice versa

Fixed bug when achievement kill 5 people from airstrike could not be obtained, dying from burning due to airstrike now counts towards this achievement as well

Progress of kill X without reload achievement now does not reset when switching weapons, unless player drops them

[Client]

Fixed scope getting blurry in Gun Game

Sound for earning a ribbon in personal screen now plays independently of mainmenu music volume

Fixed player facepaints

Fixed blood on guns showed even for far away kills

[Weapons]

Added weapon M56 Sub-machine gun

Added throwing for small bayonets

Added bayonet for Stoner 63 Assault rifle

Fixed weapon M601 Assault rifle textures

Fixed bashing with mines breaking camera

Fixed damage of weapon M6A1 Gas grenade

Fixed RPG-2 sometimes failed to reload

Fixed QSPR Revolver wrong category

[Maps]

Recompiled all maps

Various fixes and improvements

[Miscellaneous]

Fixed 16:10 resolutions text description issues

Fixed player bodygroup is now correct when previewing weapons in loadout menu, before it was showing bodygroup only for previewing weapon ignoring the rest of loadout

Fixed some issues when incorrect wearables could appear on character in main menu

Added black dropshadow for black poker cards black

Fixed bug when wrong class could be highlighted in loadout appearance menu ingame

Generate random button now generates only random weapons if player is in loadout tab, or only random appearance if player is in appearance tab

Convert to ribbon buttons in personal screen now disabled until all unlock animations are finished, otherwise animations can break if user presses the button early

[Languages]