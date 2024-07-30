Foliage Update

More beautiful and enhanced foliage. With more foliage on all maps and a higher resolution for textures, this update brings you more of the Vietnam feeling.
[Foliage]
- More foliage on all maps
- HD foliage with x2 the resolution
- New realistic grass texture
- New realistic rice texture
- 2 additional plant species
- Updated mud texture
- New tree sway which is more natural
[Game]
- All ribbons are now displayed in the personal menu, not collected is darkened
- Improved Bot AI to get stuck less on props
[Achievements]
- Kills from PPSh-41 Drum now count towards PPSh-41 achievement as well
- Fixed bug when refill 50 friendlies achievement was unlocking at 25
- Fixed bug when achievement kill 50 players with airstrike could be awarded for killing only 25 players
- Fixed bug when statistics of winning for USA team was incremented when playing as Viet Cong and vice versa
- Fixed bug when achievement kill 5 people from airstrike could not be obtained, dying from burning due to airstrike now counts towards this achievement as well
- Progress of kill X without reload achievement now does not reset when switching weapons, unless player drops them
[Client]
- Fixed scope getting blurry in Gun Game
- Sound for earning a ribbon in personal screen now plays independently of mainmenu music volume
- Fixed player facepaints
- Fixed blood on guns showed even for far away kills
[Weapons]
- Added weapon M56 Sub-machine gun
- Added throwing for small bayonets
- Added bayonet for Stoner 63 Assault rifle
- Fixed weapon M601 Assault rifle textures
- Fixed bashing with mines breaking camera
- Fixed damage of weapon M6A1 Gas grenade
- Fixed RPG-2 sometimes failed to reload
- Fixed QSPR Revolver wrong category
[Maps]
- Recompiled all maps
- Various fixes and improvements
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed 16:10 resolutions text description issues
- Fixed player bodygroup is now correct when previewing weapons in loadout menu, before it was showing bodygroup only for previewing weapon ignoring the rest of loadout
- Fixed some issues when incorrect wearables could appear on character in main menu
- Added black dropshadow for black poker cards black
- Fixed bug when wrong class could be highlighted in loadout appearance menu ingame
- Generate random button now generates only random weapons if player is in loadout tab, or only random appearance if player is in appearance tab
- Convert to ribbon buttons in personal screen now disabled until all unlock animations are finished, otherwise animations can break if user presses the button early
[Languages]
- Updated Japanese language
