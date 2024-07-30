 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

月白星斗 update for 30 July 2024

July 31st optimization and repair content:

Share · View all patches · Build 15202516 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

July 31st optimization and repair content:

Optimize font switching function;
New shortcut key function for sliding up and down the scroll wheel;
Add a game achievement system;
Fix some text errors;
Fix some voice error issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2653461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link