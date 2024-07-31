v1.11.8 - The Washed Ashore Mission Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This weeks minor update includes new mission locations on beaches and shallows! These are transport style missions involving re-floating and transporting vehicles and cargo that have washed up or become grounded on shallow areas.

This update continues our long standing mission to expand and improve mission content in Stormworks. This is an incremental change, and together with other recent mission updates as well as more planned in the future, we are making progress towards our goal.

As well as these new missions, we have several fixes and reworks. These include some important fixes such as a rare issue where AI vehicles could spawn in the floor (causing physics lag), as well as requested rebalance changes such as weapons spread and ammo box capacity. These changes have been requested on the official issue tracker, or in the previous live dev Q&A sessions.

We hope these new missions and fixes are useful and look forward to your feedback.

Join us in 2 weeks for the major update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.11.8

Feature - #10360 Beach and shallows mission locations

Rework - #25621 Updated train wheels braking code

Fix - #24645 Clients getting stuck in loading state after teleport

Fix - #24582 Prevent scene vehicles ticking while simulation is paused (Jumping vehicles)

Fix - #24545 Space station hatch logic wiring

Fix - #24608 Fix sunken pseudo state AI boats loading inside seabeds

Fix - #24628 Show a warning when invalid vehicle buoyancy errors occur and prevent vehicle entering an invalid state

Fix - #24675 #25491 Minor addon lua documentation fixes

Balance - Reduced weapon projectile spread x4

Balance - Increased machine gun ammo box capacity to 100