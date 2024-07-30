New Ticket to Ride Roadmap for Q3 & Q4 2024🚂

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, fellow travellers!

We're thrilled to share some exciting news! Our roadmap for Q3 and Q4 of this year has been updated, and we have some fantastic updates and features coming your way.

Your support and feedback have been invaluable, and we're committed to providing you with the best gaming experience. Here’s what we’ve got for you until the end of the year:

Q3 2024:

Hall of Fame: See your position and try to get into the Top 10 of all time! The stars earned in older seasons will gradually decay, giving newer players who join over time a shot at the top!

Player Stats: Track your Ticket to Ride numbers, from your longest Win Streak to your Total Time Played. These will start from 0 in the next update, and will not be counted retroactively.

Legendary Asia Expansion: Explore Mountain Routes and a new End Game Bonus!

Cross-play with Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch: Play with friends across different platforms for more fun! Switch is not yet released, but it should be available soon.



Q4 2024:

Companion App: Play on the same big screen but with each player keeping their tickets secret on their own mobile device!

San Francisco Expansion: Discover the vibrant and historic routes of San Francisco, available in digital format for the first time!

Revamped Results Page: Enjoy a more detailed and visually appealing summary of each game.

Switzerland Expansion: Challenge yourself with the intricate routes of Switzerland! Additionally, experience smoother gameplay with our commitment to ongoing bug fixes and patch notes.

We remain dedicated to enhancing and expanding Ticket to Ride for years to come, maintaining our long-standing tradition of nurturing our games. While our development plans might shift to adapt to new challenges and opportunities, the voices and preferences of our community will always be integral in guiding the future of the game.

Expect a steady stream of exciting updates, new features, and additional content well into 2024, 2025, and further.

Share your thoughts!

Thank you for being the fuel in our locomotive as we steam through this adventure together! 🚆

Happy travelling,

– Bella & Davi, Community Team