Update, Version 20240730

[Qinuyi Underwater Checkpoint]You can now forcefully break through without permission to Jiru Island.

[Qinuyi Underwater Checkpoint]You can choose to break through by force even if you already have permission if you just want to beat up the guard.

[Qinuyi Underwater Checkpoint]If you forcefully break through, your relationship with certain factions will change.

[Qinuyi Underwater Checkpoint]Certain dialogs of the guard will change if you take this method.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]An alarm will trigger if you choose to break through the checkpoint by force.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]More Nise Heavy Soldiers will appear if they hear the alarm. They will be hostile.

[Underwater Tunnel Jiru Side]You can enslave defeated Nise Heavy Soldiers if you have Identity Wipe Collars. (It's an evil action and your relationship with certain factions will reduce.)

[The House of the 20th]Tanya's dialog will slightly change if you get through the checkpoint by force before she gives you permission to Jiru Island.

【奇努伊海底关卡】你现在可以在没有进入吉鲁的许可的情况下直接武力突破。

【奇努伊海底关卡】就算你已经有前往吉鲁的通行许可，你也可以攻击守卫强行突破。

【奇努伊海底关卡】如果你强行突破海底关卡，你和特定阵营的关系会有变化。

【奇努伊海底关卡】在你选择直接暴力突破后，这里的守卫的对话会发生变化。

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】如果你使用武力突破海底关卡，在吉鲁段会有警报触发。

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】听到警报后更多的尼斯重装士兵会出现搜查这个区域。他们会和处于敌对状态。

【海底隧道-吉鲁段】如果你有身份清除项圈的话，可以奴役被击败的尼斯重装士兵。（邪恶行为，并且你和特定的阵营的关系会变差。）

【第20号房】如果你之前使用暴力手段直接突破了海底关卡，谭雅在给你进入吉鲁岛的许可的时候的对话会有变化。

