✨ Update 1.3.6: Undo Button and Pigs! 🐷

Greetings, Terracards players! We're thrilled to announce the 1.3.6 update, packed with exciting new content, bug fixes, and a highly requested feature. Thank you for your continued support!

⏪ Undo Button Is Here!

Undo button has been added! If you make a mistake, you can now undo any of your actions on that turn. (Removing items placed on previous turns will be added soon. Stay tuned for updates!)

✨ New Content

🐦 Animal code rewritten for better performance; Giant Sheep no longer lags.

🃏 New animation for single-pick cards (e.g., Unicorn and Cross).

🐖 New animals and structures: Pig, Giant Pig, Pig Butcher, American Diner, Genetic Booster.

🍳 New items added: Truffle, Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, American Breakfast, Bacon, and Fried Chicken.

🔢 UI now presents formatted numbers instead of huge ones.

🏆 Good Planning III has been nerfed. You can now unlock it on turn 1000!

🐞 Fixed Bugs

🧨 Unexpected crashes has been solved.

🐄 Elite Cows now work with Plant Cows.

🥚 Bird Nest no longer pulls items after reaching the limit.

🌊 Lake functionality restored.

🍫 Cocoa Souls achievement unlocks correctly.

Thank you for your patience and dedication! Happy farming! 👋😁