Terracards update for 30 July 2024

✨ Update 1.3.6: Undo Button and Pigs! 🐷

30 July 2024

Greetings, Terracards players! We're thrilled to announce the 1.3.6 update, packed with exciting new content, bug fixes, and a highly requested feature. Thank you for your continued support!

⏪ Undo Button Is Here!

Undo button has been added! If you make a mistake, you can now undo any of your actions on that turn. (Removing items placed on previous turns will be added soon. Stay tuned for updates!)

✨ New Content

  • 🐦 Animal code rewritten for better performance; Giant Sheep no longer lags.
  • 🃏 New animation for single-pick cards (e.g., Unicorn and Cross).
  • 🐖 New animals and structures: Pig, Giant Pig, Pig Butcher, American Diner, Genetic Booster.
  • 🍳 New items added: Truffle, Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, American Breakfast, Bacon, and Fried Chicken.
  • 🔢 UI now presents formatted numbers instead of huge ones.
  • 🏆 Good Planning III has been nerfed. You can now unlock it on turn 1000!

🐞 Fixed Bugs

  • 🧨 Unexpected crashes has been solved.
  • 🐄 Elite Cows now work with Plant Cows.
  • 🥚 Bird Nest no longer pulls items after reaching the limit.
  • 🌊 Lake functionality restored.
  • 🍫 Cocoa Souls achievement unlocks correctly.

Thank you for your patience and dedication! Happy farming! 👋😁

