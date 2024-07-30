✨ Update 1.3.6: Undo Button and Pigs! 🐷

Greetings, Terracards players! We're thrilled to announce the 1.3.6 update, packed with exciting new content, bug fixes, and a highly requested feature. Thank you for your continued support!
⏪ Undo Button Is Here!
Undo button has been added! If you make a mistake, you can now undo any of your actions on that turn. (Removing items placed on previous turns will be added soon. Stay tuned for updates!)
✨ New Content
- 🐦 Animal code rewritten for better performance; Giant Sheep no longer lags.
- 🃏 New animation for single-pick cards (e.g., Unicorn and Cross).
- 🐖 New animals and structures: Pig, Giant Pig, Pig Butcher, American Diner, Genetic Booster.
- 🍳 New items added: Truffle, Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, American Breakfast, Bacon, and Fried Chicken.
- 🔢 UI now presents formatted numbers instead of huge ones.
- 🏆 Good Planning III has been nerfed. You can now unlock it on turn 1000!
🐞 Fixed Bugs
- 🧨 Unexpected crashes has been solved.
- 🐄 Elite Cows now work with Plant Cows.
- 🥚 Bird Nest no longer pulls items after reaching the limit.
- 🌊 Lake functionality restored.
- 🍫 Cocoa Souls achievement unlocks correctly.
Thank you for your patience and dedication! Happy farming! 👋😁
