Dwarves Mining Idle: The Surface 1.0

The Surface 1.0

Out of Early Access \o/! We'll be taking a break from Dwarves Mining Idle so we can focus on other games. However, we will still push bug fixes and keep suggestions open! Thank you all for being apart of Dwarves Mining Idle development and we hope you enjoy the game. If you want more information about future development, refer to the Q&A below. Remember, if you have any issues or suggestions please create a new thread in the discussion board or come join us on Discord, we don't bite!

FAQ

Q: After 1.0 has been released will you still update Dwarves Mining Idle?

A: Yes! We'll be working on bug fixes and write down suggestions that the community suggests for the game. If there's highly requested suggestions they'll be added asap!

Q: Will there be anymore content updates after Dwarves Mining Idle 1.0?

A: Currently there's a few things planned. However, we might not get to it until the end of the year or sometime next year. We're focusing on other game projects; BUT -- we aren't going to ignore Dwarves Mining Idle. Once we figure more things out, we'll let you all know!

For interaction with Litty Game developers and our community please join our Discord. We're open to constructive criticism, feedback and suggestions for our games and we find it very important to hear our community out! Please report as much as you can on Discord or our community forum! If you want to hangout on Discord or view upcoming projects, you're more than welcome to!

If you don't have Discord, you can post your suggestions in the Suggestions Forum.

Patch Notes

General

The Surface

Updated Floor 1. You cannot convert Floor 1 if you already started The Surface Climb.

Added The Surface World Generation when you finally reach The Surface. It will take 25 ladders to climb to The Surface.

Added the prompt back for The Surface when you click the Wood material on Floor 1.



Added trees, rocks, plants, grass and flowers that will spawn on The Surface on World Generation.

Added a Trader. It can have a chance to spawn once you reach The Surface or if you haven't found him yet, your Dwarf can look for him by Exploring. The Trader has some valuable, but expensive things for sale!

Added a new Tile: Mithril. Mithril cannot spawn in the world and the ore can only be obtained by a Dwarf Exploring. If you have enough Mithril, you will be able to create a Mithril Honeycomb and place the Mithril Honeycomb on a Mineable Floor to have a chance for Mithril to spawn.

Added a new Ore: Mithril Ore.

Added a new Ingot: Mithril Ingot.

Added new materials: Coins Copper Coin. Gold Coin. Mithril Coin.

Added 27 new materials: Bees, Honey and Honeycomb.

Added new placeable for The Surface only: Apiary. Apiary breeds Bees and creates Honey and Honeycomb with Bees. You must find a Bee by exploring to buy your first Apiary and you cannot place an Apiary down where there's an object.

Added new placeable: Stamper. Stamper Unlocks after reaching The Surface. Using Ingots, the Stamper can create Coins. Coins can be used to buy goodies from the Trader or The Store. Trader can spawn randomly when exploring The Surface or on World Generation (if you get lucky).

Added new placeable: Honeycomb. Honeycomb is obtained by Bee Production in an Apiary. Honeycomb can be used to increase ore or non-ore spawn chances underground and can only be placed on a Mineable Floor.

Added a spawning option for The Surface in the Cloning Orb to choose to spawn your Dwarf on The Surface or Underground. This prompt will show once you reach The Surface. Only one Dwarf can be on The Surface.

Added Flowers that can spawn with Pollen. If a flower has pollen and you're breeding or producing in an Apiary, there's a chance you can receive extra materials.

Added 7 random events for the new Dwarf Behavior "Exploring". Failed attempt at finding something. Chance to catch a Normal Bee. Chance for a random object to be destroyed (Tree, rock, plant, etc). Chance for a flower to wilt if it doesn't have any pollen left for a new, random object to take its place. Chance for a flower to spawn. Chance for the Trader to be found. Chance for Mithril Ore to be found.

Added 4 stat properties you can choose when The Surface levels up. Increase the chance for Mithril to be found. Increase the chance for random scenery to be destroyed. Increase the chance to find a Normal Bee. Increase the chance to find a Flower.

Completely reworked the in-game Store for you to spend your coins. There's a regular shop and Featured Dailies with a ton of Great Deals to Legendary DEALS! The store will also include Seasonal Event shop items once an event starts so you can spend your Event Tokens.



Achievements

Added new achievement: Reach The Surface!

Offline Gain

Limited Offline Gain to 24 hours.

Updated Enemy kills and enemy loot gain to give you more loot based on time. It wasn't giving much slime or wood for low minute calculation.

Dwarf

Fire, Ice and Poison Skills are now fully implemented.



Added new Dwarf Behavior "Exploring". This can only be done on The Surface. Once the Dwarf explores it takes 5 seconds for them to try and find something. If nothing is found they move on.

Camera

Changed how the camera works when you unlock The Surface. It will snap to the ladders if you're moving your camera down from The Surface.

You can no longer move the camera X Axis (horizontal A+D) Underground.

UI

Main Menu

Made the Main Menu UI larger. Buttons were pretty small.

Added Credits Button.

Added Discord Button.

Material Alerts

Added Material Alerts that will show materials mined, looted, smelted, etc. that Dwarves are working hard to farm.

These alerts will show on the left side of your screen. It will show how many materials are gathered within a 10 second period and the material icon that's currently looted/mined.



Fixes

General Fixes

Potentially fixed an issue that may have caused liquids to give more than they should after digging if you bought Liquid Spawn Chance Properties when your Liquid Floor leveled.

Placeable Fixes

Fixed cost not being deducted after placing a Placeable (Furnace, etc).

Fixed some placeables that gave improper high Build Cost too early.

Dwarf Fixes

Fixed Dwarf Position not saving on The Surface.

Fixed when Dwarves mine a Floor it wouldn't create the next area. It will now run another check so this doesn't happen again since it was a rare bug. (Thanks Ms Clover on discord for the report!).

Fixed an issue when Dwarves are digging, they would run out of Stamina at 0 seconds and the timer would reset without giving any materials. Stamina will now be reduced after the Dwarf has gathered the material.

UI Fixes

Fixed Placeable Panel not updating costs until you click on a placeable again. It will now update the cost after you purchase a placeable.

Fixed Tooltips going off screen based on resolution. It will now respect your resolution.

Fixed being able to click behind UI. This shouldn't happen anymore.

Fixed when resizing your game window it would cause tooltip to overlap what you're hovering with your mouse. To combat this I disabled resize manually, but you can use the Settings to choose your appropriate resolution.

World Generation Fixes

Fixed when your game is loaded ground tiles wouldn't be set properly causing a crash.

