- Removed the variable hp/attack system. (Now enemies' attack and hp are not affected by the player's max hp)
- When returning to town after a challenge, your character will now appear in front of the Pot Lady.
- During the card display animation, you can now skip the animation by pressing the Space key or LT or RT on the Xbox controller.
- Adjusted the mid to late game difficulty to be easier when playing without any weapons equipped.
- Minor overall difficulty adjustments.
- HP of some bosses has been adjusted.
- Bosses in Challenge mode are now stronger.
- The text “From scratch” in the town has been changed to “New Game”.
99 Waves update for 30 July 2024
V2.3 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update