 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

99 Waves update for 30 July 2024

V2.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15201804 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the variable hp/attack system. (Now enemies' attack and hp are not affected by the player's max hp)
  • When returning to town after a challenge, your character will now appear in front of the Pot Lady.
  • During the card display animation, you can now skip the animation by pressing the Space key or LT or RT on the Xbox controller.
  • Adjusted the mid to late game difficulty to be easier when playing without any weapons equipped.
  • Minor overall difficulty adjustments.
  • HP of some bosses has been adjusted.
  • Bosses in Challenge mode are now stronger.
  • The text “From scratch” in the town has been changed to “New Game”.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2773641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link