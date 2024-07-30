 Skip to content

ARC SEED update for 30 July 2024

ARC SEED is now available!

30 July 2024

ARC SEED is now live!

Prepare to defend your city from the interstellar menace called ARCs
But let the people evacuate before you use a skyscraper as a weapon!

It's Early Access and there are 2 Mechs available and 3 Acts you can play with 4 Bosses.
(if you find any bugs/issues drop them on the steam forums)

We plan to push several content updates and constantly balance the game according to player feedback.

We have a Roadmap for the general updates ahead, but more details will come in the coming weeks:

That is all for now, thank you everyone for your support!

Now get in the robot...

