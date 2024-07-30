ARC SEED is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 15201785 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

ARC SEED is now live!

Prepare to defend your city from the interstellar menace called ARCs

But let the people evacuate before you use a skyscraper as a weapon!

It's Early Access and there are 2 Mechs available and 3 Acts you can play with 4 Bosses.

(if you find any bugs/issues drop them on the steam forums)

We plan to push several content updates and constantly balance the game according to player feedback.

We have a Roadmap for the general updates ahead, but more details will come in the coming weeks:

That is all for now, thank you everyone for your support!

Now get in the robot...