ARC SEED is now available!

ARC SEED is now live!
Prepare to defend your city from the interstellar menace called ARCs
But let the people evacuate before you use a skyscraper as a weapon!
It's Early Access and there are 2 Mechs available and 3 Acts you can play with 4 Bosses.
(if you find any bugs/issues drop them on the steam forums)
We plan to push several content updates and constantly balance the game according to player feedback.
We have a Roadmap for the general updates ahead, but more details will come in the coming weeks:
That is all for now, thank you everyone for your support!
Now get in the robot...